Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEGRF. Societe Generale upgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.72) to GBX 780 ($9.95) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($11.87) to GBX 850 ($10.84) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

