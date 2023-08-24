Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.