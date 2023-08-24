Tongcheng Travel (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tongcheng Travel (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
Tongcheng Travel Company Profile
Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tongcheng Travel
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 4 Off-Price Retailers that are Worth the Price
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Bet On For Gains in 2024
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Hot Nasdaq Stocks to Ride This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.