Tongcheng Travel (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tongcheng Travel (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

Tongcheng Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.