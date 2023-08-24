Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Energizer Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Energizer in a report released on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.