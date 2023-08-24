Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.35 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $227.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.27.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

