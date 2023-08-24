SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded to Neutral at KGI Securities

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. SEA has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $617,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4.5% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $11,435,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of SEA by 14.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 525,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,873,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

