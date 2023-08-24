2020 Bulkers (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

2020 Bulkers (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

