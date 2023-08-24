CLSA Downgrades Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) to Underperform

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SNPTF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

