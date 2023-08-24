Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 6,084 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVY. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $181.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $196.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.