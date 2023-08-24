Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 314 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,638. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OMC opened at $80.09 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

