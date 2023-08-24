Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 143.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,104,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

