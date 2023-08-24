Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $84,213,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $43,600,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $44,210,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

