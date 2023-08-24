Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

