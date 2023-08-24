Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 8,270 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

