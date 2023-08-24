Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,494 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $70.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.