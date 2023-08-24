Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 137.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.92.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $319.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

