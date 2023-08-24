Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

