TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
NYSE:TTE opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
