Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after purchasing an additional 846,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $49,188,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after purchasing an additional 311,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Popular Stock Up 0.8 %

BPOP stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

