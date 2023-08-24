Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 320 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,958,000 after buying an additional 432,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 692,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,998,000 after buying an additional 346,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

