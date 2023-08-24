MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

