MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $63.30 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.