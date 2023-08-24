Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Elena A. Donio Sells 3,807 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,386,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Twilio Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 328.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.