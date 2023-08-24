Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,990 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 854,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DT opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.39.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,221,970 shares of company stock worth $944,577,265. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

