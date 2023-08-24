Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 257 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $155,102,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 436,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CE opened at $117.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.23.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.