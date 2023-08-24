Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 275.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $327,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in CarMax by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,292,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,453,000 after acquiring an additional 703,221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMX opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

