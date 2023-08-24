Citigroup Inc. Acquires 335,420 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $85,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.10 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

