Citigroup Inc. Has $83.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,264 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $83,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

