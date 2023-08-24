Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Cummins worth $83,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,188,000 after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,665,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 443,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $234.24 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.72.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

