Citigroup Inc. Sells 109,652 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,464,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $68,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 89,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 166,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 116,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

