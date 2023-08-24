Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Motorola Solutions worth $70,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $277.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.