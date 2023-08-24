Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,111,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $81,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,658,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $74.06 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.