Citigroup Inc. Acquires 42,506 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Stryker worth $78,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after acquiring an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,766,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $275.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.02. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

