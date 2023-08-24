Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 48,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of Keysight Technologies worth $79,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 261,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.33. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

