Citigroup Inc. Acquires 944,204 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,155,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 24.37% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $73,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,682,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,590,000 after buying an additional 845,712 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 52,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,545,000.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS IYZ opened at $22.08 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $366.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.