Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Fiserv worth $72,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after buying an additional 90,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,745,000 after buying an additional 893,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,079,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $120.41 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

