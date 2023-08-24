Citigroup Inc. Sells 59,653 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 59,653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Cigna Group worth $68,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $717,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 249,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $281.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.03. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

