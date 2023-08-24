Citigroup Inc. Purchases 276,494 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,494 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Marvell Technology worth $71,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,648,595. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

