Citigroup Inc. Has $71.90 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 463,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $71,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $156.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

