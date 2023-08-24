Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Eaton worth $68,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $221.30 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.