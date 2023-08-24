Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IGSB stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

