Northrop Grumman Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.87 (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.87 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $24.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $434.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.36. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $421.73 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,031,000 after buying an additional 57,359 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43,351.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 223,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 222,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

