Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Neogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

