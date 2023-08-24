Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,545 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

