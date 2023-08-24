Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Freshpet by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,370,000 after purchasing an additional 165,906 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $18,785,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Freshpet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

