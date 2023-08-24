Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZYGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of ZHUZY opened at C$18.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.05. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 1-year low of C$18.89 and a 1-year high of C$18.95.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, and sale of railway transportation equipment products, and provision of relevant services primarily in Mainland China and internationally. The company's products include traction converter systems of rail transit vehicles, railway engineering machinery, and communication signal systems.

