Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Price Performance
Shares of ZHUZY opened at C$18.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.05. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 1-year low of C$18.89 and a 1-year high of C$18.95.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Company Profile
