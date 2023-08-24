Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.97% from the company’s previous close.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,018 shares of company stock worth $1,412,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

