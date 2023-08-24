Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iluka Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Iluka Resources stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

