Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iluka Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
About Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.
