AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,812,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,614,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,476 shares of company stock valued at $52,455,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 288,635 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

