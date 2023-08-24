MediPal (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

MediPal (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
MediPal Price Performance
MediPal Company Profile
Medipal Holdings Corporation engages in the prescription pharmaceutical wholesale business in Japan. It procures healthcare products related to diagnostics, testing, treatment, and administration comprises medical equipment and medical materials, and clinical diagnostic reagents for use from the pre-symptomatic stage; handles PMS services on contract for manufacturers; and invests in orphan drugs and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MediPal
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 4 Off-Price Retailers that are Worth the Price
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Bet On For Gains in 2024
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Hot Nasdaq Stocks to Ride This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for MediPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.