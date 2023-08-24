MediPal (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

MediPal (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Medipal Holdings Corporation engages in the prescription pharmaceutical wholesale business in Japan. It procures healthcare products related to diagnostics, testing, treatment, and administration comprises medical equipment and medical materials, and clinical diagnostic reagents for use from the pre-symptomatic stage; handles PMS services on contract for manufacturers; and invests in orphan drugs and other products.

